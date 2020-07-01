Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
C5+1 debate ways and prospects for widening trade and economic ties

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 July 2020, 09:29
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and David Hale, undersecretary of state for political affairs, took part in the C5+1 high-level meeting held via a videoconference.

Those present debated ways and prospects for extending trade and economic ties, joint efforts to respond to challenges amid coronavirus pandemic spread. They also focused on efforts aimed at ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Kazakh FM Mukhtar Tileuberdi noted that despite global turmoil the platform remains an efficient platform for booting economic cooperation between Central Asia and the U.S., attracting technologies and experts’ contribution to the development of transit and transport potential, environment preservation efforts, and strengthening regional security. The Minister noted importance to further continue work within the C5+1 dialogue to attract the U.S. investments and technologies to Central Asia and use for that goals the Astana International Financial Centre platforms.

The sides pledged to boost cooperation for joint solution of regional issues.

The C5+1 format is a platform for dialogue and cooperation between the five Central Asian nations and the U.S.


