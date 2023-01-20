C Asia may attract up to USD 170 bln of investments next 10 years

20 January 2023, 12:11

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The international community recognizes Central Asia as one of the potential regions for investments,» Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Yermukhambet Konuspayev said at today’s expert meeting themed «Central Asia -2030: a vision of future», Kazinform reports.

He said that Central Asia is acknowledged as one of the promising investment regions. The region may attract up to USD 170 bln of foreign direct investments in the coming 10 years, including USD 70 bln into non-energy economic sectors.

«Last year showed growing interest of the world’s leading nations in mutually beneficial partnership and establishing ties in the Central Asia + format. Large events with the participation of Japan, South Korea, Germany, the U.S., India, China, Russia, and the EU were held in 2022. The said meetings demonstrated the increased significance of the region from the viewpoint of a stabilizing role in ensuring peace, stability, and food security in a good neighborly way and mutual support, common efforts to reduce conflictogenity, establishing inclusive dialogue, development of new alternative transport corridors between Europe and Asia,» he said.