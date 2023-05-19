Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.99 eur/kzt 486.53

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 64.16
Weather:
Astana+17+19℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    C Asia - EU sales up by 61%, Kazakh PM

    19 May 2023, 16:57

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Addressing the 2nd EU-Central Asia Economic Forum in Almaty today Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov revealed in 2022 the sales between Central Asia and the EU grew by 61% to make 49 billion US dollars, Kazinform reports.

    The forum is dated to the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the EU.

    «The efficient partnership between Astana and Brussels is a result of long-standing practical and consistent cooperation. Thanks to the joint efforts of the countries, Central Asia is a territory of vast opportunities which is rapidly developing. Our countries harmoniously complement each other. Trade and economic cooperation remains as the main gear,» he said.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty Foreign policy Kazakhstan and EU Central Asia
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    2nd EU-Central Asia Economic Forum debates new opportunities for cooperation
    Kazakhstan offers to set up list of Silk Road tour operators
    Kazakhstan to host next Central Asia – China Summit in 2025
    British MPs to visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan
    Popular
    1 Second day of President Tokayev's visit to China brings business and investment partnerships to the table
    2 Astana to celebrate Culture and Art Workers Day with a grand concert
    3 Kazakh Government debates science development priority directions
    4 27,000 without electricity in Emilia Romagna
    5 TITR freight traffic volume up 2.5 times in 2022