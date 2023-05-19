Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

C Asia - EU sales up by 61%, Kazakh PM

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 May 2023, 16:57
C Asia - EU sales up by 61%, Kazakh PM

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Addressing the 2nd EU-Central Asia Economic Forum in Almaty today Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov revealed in 2022 the sales between Central Asia and the EU grew by 61% to make 49 billion US dollars, Kazinform reports.

The forum is dated to the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the EU.

«The efficient partnership between Astana and Brussels is a result of long-standing practical and consistent cooperation. Thanks to the joint efforts of the countries, Central Asia is a territory of vast opportunities which is rapidly developing. Our countries harmoniously complement each other. Trade and economic cooperation remains as the main gear,» he said.


Almaty   Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and EU   Central Asia  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Second day of President Tokayev's visit to China brings business and investment partnerships to the table
Second day of President Tokayev's visit to China brings business and investment partnerships to the table
Official meeting of Heads of State participating in ‘CA-China’ Summit held in Xi’an
Official meeting of Heads of State participating in ‘CA-China’ Summit held in Xi’an
UNICEF calls for continued support for children affected by earthquakes in Türkiye, Syria
UNICEF calls for continued support for children affected by earthquakes in Türkiye, Syria
Koshanov calls on CSTO partners to support Kazakhstan’s initiative to set up International Agency for Biological Safety
Koshanov calls on CSTO partners to support Kazakhstan’s initiative to set up International Agency for Biological Safety
Astana to celebrate Culture and Art Workers Day with a grand concert
Astana to celebrate Culture and Art Workers Day with a grand concert
Kazakhstani Golubev strolls into Turin Challenger quarterfinals
Kazakhstani Golubev strolls into Turin Challenger quarterfinals
Kazakh Government debates science development priority directions
Kazakh Government debates science development priority directions
27,000 without electricity in Emilia Romagna
27,000 without electricity in Emilia Romagna
TITR freight traffic volume up 2.5 times in 2022
TITR freight traffic volume up 2.5 times in 2022