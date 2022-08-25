Bust to Tatar poet Musa Cälil unveiled in Kokshetau

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – Tatarstan’s Deputy PM, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tarars Vasil Shaikhraziyev attended an opening of a bust to the great post, journalist and Soviet hero Musa Cälil in Kokshetau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Musa Cälil’s bust erected in the Alley of Builders in Kokshetau city was unveiled on the day of death of the poet – August 25.

Attending the ceremony were Deputy Governor of Akmola region Yerldos Ramazanov as well as Tatarstan’s Deputy PM, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziyev.

Born in 1906 in Orenburg province, Musa Cälil was a Soviet-Tatar poet and journalist, military correspondent, Hero of the Soviet Union.

There is the poet’s bust erected in Ust-Kamenogorsk city, East Kazakhstan region.