Bust to prominent statesman Nurtas Ondasynov unveiled in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A bust of outstanding statesman and public figure Nurtas Ondasynov has been unveiled in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Attending the unveiling ceremony in Medeu district was akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bakytzhan Sagintayev.

«Today we’ve gathered to unveil the bust installed in honor of prominent statesman and public figure Nurtas Ondasynov. He left an indelible mark in the history of our country,» said mayor Sagintayev at the event, adding that Nurtas Ondasynov had always prioritized the country’s independence and the revival of the Kazakh language and traditions.

Ondasynov, according to the Almaty mayor, headed the government of Kazakhstan during the postwar period, the most difficult time for the country. He made every effort for the development of socioeconomic sector, cultural and arts sphere, science and education of the Kazakh Republic.

Nurtas Ondasynov gave new life to the educational sector of the country by opening the Kazakh State Women’s Pedagogic Institute, the National Conservatory, institutes of foreign languages, physical culture training teachers for all regions of the country.

Ondasynov’s contribution to the national construction sector can hardly be overestimated.







