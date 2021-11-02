Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Bust to prominent statesman Nurtas Ondasynov unveiled in Almaty

    2 November 2021, 16:56

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A bust of outstanding statesman and public figure Nurtas Ondasynov has been unveiled in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Attending the unveiling ceremony in Medeu district was akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bakytzhan Sagintayev.

    «Today we’ve gathered to unveil the bust installed in honor of prominent statesman and public figure Nurtas Ondasynov. He left an indelible mark in the history of our country,» said mayor Sagintayev at the event, adding that Nurtas Ondasynov had always prioritized the country’s independence and the revival of the Kazakh language and traditions.

    Ondasynov, according to the Almaty mayor, headed the government of Kazakhstan during the postwar period, the most difficult time for the country. He made every effort for the development of socioeconomic sector, cultural and arts sphere, science and education of the Kazakh Republic.

    Nurtas Ondasynov gave new life to the educational sector of the country by opening the Kazakh State Women’s Pedagogic Institute, the National Conservatory, institutes of foreign languages, physical culture training teachers for all regions of the country.

    Ondasynov’s contribution to the national construction sector can hardly be overestimated.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty History of Kazakhstan Events Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    Bodies of three workers killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events