Bust to prominent statesman Nurtas Ondasynov unveiled in Almaty

Kudrenok Tatyana
2 November 2021, 16:56
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A bust of outstanding statesman and public figure Nurtas Ondasynov has been unveiled in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Attending the unveiling ceremony in Medeu district was akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bakytzhan Sagintayev.

«Today we’ve gathered to unveil the bust installed in honor of prominent statesman and public figure Nurtas Ondasynov. He left an indelible mark in the history of our country,» said mayor Sagintayev at the event, adding that Nurtas Ondasynov had always prioritized the country’s independence and the revival of the Kazakh language and traditions.

