Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Bust of Mukhtar Auezzov unveiled in Karaganda

    2 October 2022, 14:22

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM The bust of scientist and writer Mukhtar Auezzov is unveiled in Karaganda to celebrate his 125th anniversary. The bust is erected in the square near the Central city library, Kazinform reports.

    Besides, a reading hall named after Mukhtar Auezzov opened at the library. Works about his life and legacy are represented there.

    Notably, a conference dated to the 125th anniversary of Mukhtar Auezzov took place in Karaganda. Karagoz, Zhas Abai dramas were performed at the theatres, various events took place the museums.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Karaganda region Culture Holidays
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued