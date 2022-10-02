Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Bust of Mukhtar Auezzov unveiled in Karaganda

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
2 October 2022, 14:22
KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM The bust of scientist and writer Mukhtar Auezzov is unveiled in Karaganda to celebrate his 125th anniversary. The bust is erected in the square near the Central city library, Kazinform reports.

Besides, a reading hall named after Mukhtar Auezzov opened at the library. Works about his life and legacy are represented there.

Notably, a conference dated to the 125th anniversary of Mukhtar Auezzov took place in Karaganda. Karagoz, Zhas Abai dramas were performed at the theatres, various events took place the museums.

