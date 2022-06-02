Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Bust of Abai installed in New Delhi

Adlet Seilkhanov
2 June 2022, 18:39
Bust of Abai installed in New Delhi

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - A solemn ceremony of unveiling a bust of the great Kazakh thinker Abai took place in the San martin Square in New Delhi, Kazinform reports.

Attending the event were Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture of India Meenakshi Lekhi, as well as reps of the diplomatic corps.

«Abai is not only a great poet but a genius thinker, prominent enlightener. He urged people to study science, embrace knowledge and glorified innovation and creation. The legacy of Abai is of great value not only for our country but the entire humanity,» said Sultanov.

photo

He went on to note that the unveiling of the bust in the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi bears deep symbolic meaning, highlighting that the ideas taught by Abai and Gandhi are closely intertwined.

According to Sultanov, the bust's installation will facilitate the further strengthening of spiritual cooperation between the two countries. The sides are willing to continue cooperation in the sphere of education, science, and culture.

photo

The unveiling of the bust took part as part of the visit of the Kazakh delegation to India for the 14th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic, Scientific and Technical, Industrial and Cultural Cooperation between Kazakhstan and India.

photo


