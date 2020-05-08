Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Businessman channels USD 6 mln to build 150 homes in Maktaaral

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 May 2020, 14:10
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Bulat Utemuratov Foundation donated USD 6 mln to build 150 new homes for those affected by floods in Maktaaral district in Turkestan region as the dam burst in neighboring Uzbekistan.

Founder of the charitable organization businessman and philanthropist Bulat Utemuratov said that the means allocated up to USD 6 mln (KZT 2.5 bln) would be channeled for the construction of homes in a new building estate in Myrzakent, an administrative centre of the district. Kindergartens and schools will be also built there.

Last year the foundation backed construction of homes for 100 large families in Kyzylorda and 100 families in Arys up to KZT 1.3 bln.


