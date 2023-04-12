Businesses should establish close cooperation with scientific community – Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani businesses should closely work with the scientific community, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated at the first meeting of the National Council for Science and Technologies under the President, Kazinform reports.

«In short, businesses should establish close cooperation with the scientific community to increase the number of research works in the economy’s production sectors. It’s essential to develop smart cities and urban areas. Among the key objectives are also all-round study of the Caspian Sea and ensuring the biological safety of the country,» said Tokayev during the meeting.

The Kazakh President stated the significance of addressing the relevant issues such as crop increase by new sorts development, selective livestock breeding, irrigation in desert regions in terms of science.



