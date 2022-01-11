Businesses face KZT95.3bn worth of damages due to riots in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh businesses are facing the damages worth of KZT95.3bn due to the riots, Kazinform cites the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs.

The Chamber’s call center has so far received 3,507 calls, including 1,669 looting-related ones, 138 calls regarding a force majeure certificate, two calls regarding the passage of checkpoints, 11 calls regarding the support to affected entrepreneurs and 1,671 calls from physical persons.

A total of 1,528 affected businesses in 1,709 facilities, including 1,408 ones in Almaty city, have been detected in nine regions of the country.

1,448 businesses engaged in commerce, 32 in catering, 37 in finance, nine in logistics, and two in media have faced the damages due to the riots.

According to the press service of Atameken Chamber, the total cost of the damages caused by the riots has reached KZT95.3bn, including KZT93.8bn in Almaty city.