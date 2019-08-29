Business climate in EAEU high on agenda at Eurasian Week International Forum Economy

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Ways to improve business climate in the Eurasian Economic Union will be discussed at the 4th International Exhibition Forum Eurasian Week 2019 that is due to take place in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on 25-27 September, BelTA learned from the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

«Improvement of business climate, adoption of system-based measures and ensuring of adequate infrastructure for successful business doing in the EAEU member states are important factors for sustainable internal development of the union as well as its attractiveness for foreign trade partners and investors,» the EEC said, BelTA reports.

On 25 September, the forum will feature the panel discussion «Business, money, people: approaches to deepening integration within the EAEU» under the chairmanship of Timur Zhaksylykov, Member of the Board – Minister in charge of Economy and Financial Policy.

«The shaping of a necessary eco-system for business activity in the EAEU is a task of principled importance that largely defines the pace of the economic growth in the union. Not always can business clearly see how this system operates. The Eurasian Week helps bridge the gap,» Timur Zhaksylykov said.

The session will be used to work out solutions to develop a set of tools for the practical fulfillment of the single services market rules, improve business climate in the EAEU, expand the coverage of the single services market across sectors and increase the level of involvement of the EAEU entrepreneurs in it, fulfill the potential of mutual cross-border movement of entrepreneurs, services and investors between the EAEU member states.

«The Eurasian Week 2019 Forum is a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs and those who open their business in the EAEU to see the real opportunities of business processes in the integration space,» the EEC minister said.

The Eurasian Week Forum is an annual event organized by the EAEU countries and the Eurasian Economic Commission. This year the forum's agenda is focused on the discussion of the five-year results of the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union. The program of the forum will include over 20 events. Taking part in the forum will be more than 2,000 people.