Business climate and investment opportunities of Kazakhstan presented in Baku

BAKU. KAZINFORM On February 12, 2020, in Baku, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Serzhan Abdykarimov took part in a business conference organized by the Caspian European Club regional organization. The event was attended by about 60 representatives of business circles of Azerbaijan from various sectors, Director General of Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC Taleh Ziyadov, members of the Caspian European Club, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Baku informs.

During the conference, the diplomat made a presentation and told the participants in detail about the attractive investment climate in Kazakhstan, business opportunities, legislative support and benefits and preferences offered for investors, the activities of Kazakh Invest National Company, working conditions in 13 special economic and 24 industrial zones of Kazakhstan. Azerbaijani entrepreneurs were also familiarized with the work of the Astana International Financial Center, its legal features and privileges for its participants.





Serzhan Abdykarimov invited Azerbaijani entrepreneurs to actively invest and do business in Kazakhstan. Booklets with over 70 investment projects of the Republic of Kazakhstan in various fields were distributed among the guests of the event.

Caspian European Club unites more than 5,000 companies and organizations from 70 countries that operate in the states of the Caspian-Black Sea and Baltic regions.



