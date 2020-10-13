Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Business activity index up 2.2 units in September – National Bank of Kazakhstan

    13 October 2020, 16:37

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Director of the Monetary Policy Department of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Zhandos Shaimardanov talked about the business activity index for September 2020, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The business activity index is formed by conducting a poll among enterprises on the current indicators and expectations of their change in the future. Last month’s poll which includes 450 enterprises operating in construction, industries and services demonstrates an increase by 2.2 units to 47.6.

    Economic activity recovery has been observed in such real economic sectors as construction (increase by 5.5 units), services (increase by 3.1 units), and while in industries there has been decline by 0.5 units due to reduced orders.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Banks Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
    Akmola region to develop mechanical engineering industry
    President Tokayev meets with CEO of Eni Claudio Descalzi
    Germany's industrial output rebounds in April
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    4 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region