    Bus with passengers onboard overturns in Abai region

    20 June 2022, 14:58

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM A bus overturned following a road-traffic accident in Abai region on Monday. 13 passengers sustained various injuries as a result of the accident, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the local police department, the accident occurred at 04:50am local time.

    Driver of Setra-S bus running from Alakol to Semey lost control of the vehicle and swerved off the road. As a result, the bus capcized. T he driver and 13 passengers sustained injuries and were hospitalized.

    An investigation is underway.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Road accidents Kazakhstan Abai region
