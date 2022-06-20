Bus with passengers onboard overturns in Abai region

SEMEY. KAZINFORM A bus overturned following a road-traffic accident in Abai region on Monday. 13 passengers sustained various injuries as a result of the accident, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the local police department, the accident occurred at 04:50am local time.

Driver of Setra-S bus running from Alakol to Semey lost control of the vehicle and swerved off the road. As a result, the bus capcized. T he driver and 13 passengers sustained injuries and were hospitalized.

An investigation is underway.