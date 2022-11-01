Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan

    Bus with passengers from Kazakhstan falls into ditch near Chelyabinsk

    1 November 2022, 08:57

    CHELYABINSK. KAZINFORM-TASS. 24 people were hurt as a passenger bus moving from Kazakhstan to Russia’s Yekaterinburg crashed into a ditch in Chelyabinsk region of Russia, TASS reported citing the regional healthcare department.

    The bus crashed into a ditch 85 kilometers away from Yekaterinburg. According to the healthcare ministry, 13 people were evacuated from the accident site, and seven more were hospitalized with injuries. The accident occurred October 31 at 06:00 am.

    «24 people were injured as a result of the road accident in Kunashaksky district of Chelyabinsk region. 13 were evacuated from the accident site, another 13 were taken to the regional hospital No3 and clinical hospital No 6 of Chelyabinsk. Nine emergency brigades are currently working on the accident site,» the ministry’s press service say.

    All those injured are the residents of Kostanay. The driver is from Yekaterinburg.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Road accidents Russia Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
    Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
    Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
    Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    3 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    4 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    5 November 18. Today's Birthdays