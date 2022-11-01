Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Bus with passengers from Kazakhstan falls into ditch near Chelyabinsk

1 November 2022, 08:57
CHELYABINSK. KAZINFORM-TASS. 24 people were hurt as a passenger bus moving from Kazakhstan to Russia’s Yekaterinburg crashed into a ditch in Chelyabinsk region of Russia, TASS reported citing the regional healthcare department.

The bus crashed into a ditch 85 kilometers away from Yekaterinburg. According to the healthcare ministry, 13 people were evacuated from the accident site, and seven more were hospitalized with injuries. The accident occurred October 31 at 06:00 am.

«24 people were injured as a result of the road accident in Kunashaksky district of Chelyabinsk region. 13 were evacuated from the accident site, another 13 were taken to the regional hospital No3 and clinical hospital No 6 of Chelyabinsk. Nine emergency brigades are currently working on the accident site,» the ministry’s press service say.

All those injured are the residents of Kostanay. The driver is from Yekaterinburg.


