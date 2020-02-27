Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Bus with foreigners on board capsizes in Aktobe region

Kudrenok Tatyana
27 February 2020, 08:12
AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – A passenger bus carrying 45 people capsized in Aktobe region Wednesday evening, Kazinform reports.

According to the local police, when the accident happened on the Karabutak-Kostanay highway at 8:00 pm, the bus was carrying 45 nationals of Tajikistan.

The accident reportedly happened due to black ice coating the highway. The bus en route from Shymkent to Yekaterinburg ended up in a road ditch and capsized.

No casualties or injuries were reported. Three Kazakhstani drivers who were on board of the bus are safe.


Aktobe region   Road accidents  
