Bus with 18 Kazakhstanis on its way to Katowice

KYIV. KAZINFORM – 18 more nationals of Kazakhstan have left Kyiv and are heading to Katowice in Poland, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Ukraine.

According to the press service, the Kazakh Embassy in Kyiv is working around the clock to repatriate the citizens of Kazakhstan from Ukraine.

The Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Lviv together with the staff of the Embassy also greatly contribute to the repatriation efforts.

Another bus with 18 nationals of Kazakhstan on board has left the Embassy earlier today. It will travel all the way to Lviv and then to Katowice.

Earlier it was reported that the Kazakhstani authorities, diplomatic corps in Ukraine and Poland together with Air Astana company organized several repatriation flights for the citizens of Kazakhstan stranded in Ukraine.