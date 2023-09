KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM A bus side glass fell on a young woman, 21, and her one-month-old baby girl in Karaganda, leaving her hands scratched, Kazinform cites ekaraganda.kz. portal.



The incident occurred in passenger bus No 5. Fortunately, the baby was not injured.

The authorities of the auto park No.3 said the side glass broke spontaneously. No one was hurt, it said in a statement.