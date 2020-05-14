Go to the main site
    Bus services resumed in Nur-Sultan as quarantine eases

    14 May 2020, 17:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Public transport services have been restored in the Kazakh capital, says CEO of City Transportation Systems (CTS) Bekmyrza Igenberdinov, Kazinform reports.

    It should be noted that the quarantine regime has effected primarily the hours of operation – CTS run the public bus services from 7:00 am till 9:00 pm. Also, the number of buses along the usual routes has been reduced from 872 to 530 buses.

    According to Igenberdinov, over 146,000 people used the public bus services on May 12 when the services had been finally resumed. Of 146,000, 2,787 are schoolchildren and 36,884 are senior citizens. On May 13, 205,295 people used the public bus services in Nur-Sultan city.

    He also revealed that before the quarantine regime was imposed, the CTS transported over 760,000 people daily.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

