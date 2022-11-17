Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Bus plows into trolley in Almaty

17 November 2022, 21:10
Bus plows into trolley in Almaty
17 November 2022, 21:10

Bus plows into trolley in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A woman, 20, was hurt after a car crashed into a trolley bus in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The accident occurred at 2:20pm today.

According to the police department of the city, a driver of the Yutong bus headed westbound on Zhandosov Street plowed into a trolley bus after failing to maintain a safe distance.

As a result of the accident a 20-year-old passenger of the bus was wounded.


