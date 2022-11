13 October 2022, 16:00

Bus carrying 52 passengers overturns, 9 injured

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM A bus carrying 52 passengers overturned on October 13 on the Samara-Shymkent highway, the Telegram Channel of Polisia.kz reads.

As a result of the accident, 9 people were injured and taken to hospital.













Photo: instagram.com/problema.aktobe