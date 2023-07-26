Burning Quran is impermissible provocation – Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev considers the acts of burning the Quran in some Northern European countries as impermissible provocations aimed at escalating the tension in the modern world and undermining trust among the peoples and states, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

Kazakhstan is the initiator of the Congress of the World and Traditional Religions Leaders. This forum became a platform for an effective and fruitful dialogue among prominent representatives of traditional religions and confessions. ccording to the Head of State, the increasing cases of religious vandalism and irresponsible behavior of the residents of respective countries shall be unanimously condemned as the actions countering the generally recognized norms of a civilized coexistence of the states and religions. The UN General Assembly shall make its voice heard on this matter.

A copy of Quran was burnt in front of the Embassy of Iraq in Denmark’s capital Copenhagen on July 22.

The UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution that deplores all acts of violence against holy books as a violation of international law.