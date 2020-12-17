Burj Khalifa lights up with Kazakhstani flag to honor Independence Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On the 16th of December the tallest tower in the world – the Burj Khalifa in Dubai – was lit up with Kazakhstani flag, Kazinform reports.

The iconic building was lit up to celebrate the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The Kazakhstani flag was displayed on the building at 21:40 pm Nur-Sultan time in honor of the key holiday for all Kazakhstanis.

Kazakhstanis currently staying in Dubai gathered at the viewing platform to see the spectacular display.

The United Arab Emirates lit up the Burj Khalifa with the Kazakhstani flag for the second year straight to congratulate Kazakhstan on its Independence Day.







