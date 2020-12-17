Go to the main site
    Burj Khalifa lights up with Kazakhstani flag to honor Independence Day

    17 December 2020, 10:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On the 16th of December the tallest tower in the world – the Burj Khalifa in Dubai – was lit up with Kazakhstani flag, Kazinform reports.

    The iconic building was lit up to celebrate the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The Kazakhstani flag was displayed on the building at 21:40 pm Nur-Sultan time in honor of the key holiday for all Kazakhstanis.

    Kazakhstanis currently staying in Dubai gathered at the viewing platform to see the spectacular display.

    The United Arab Emirates lit up the Burj Khalifa with the Kazakhstani flag for the second year straight to congratulate Kazakhstan on its Independence Day.



    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Events Kazakhstan and the UAE 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence
