Burger shop catches fire in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A small burger shop caught fire in Almaty earlier this morning, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The fire engulfed the Gippo burger shop in Seifullin Street at 8:49 am Almaty time. The fire covered an area of 15 square meters.

The blaze was liquidated by 9:14 am. No injuries or victims were reported.

The cause of the fire is to be determined.