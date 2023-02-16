Burabay National Park to host intl ice marathon

BURABAY. KAZINFORM On February 19, the Burabay resort area in Kazakhstan’s Akmola region will host BURABAY ICE 2023 international ice marathon, Kazinform reports.

The event will bring together the fans of trail running from the regions of Kazakhstan, CIS, and non-CIS countries. 200 athletes have already registered for the competition.

The tournament is organized by Extreme Athletics public association, Burabay-Damu LLP, the Department of Presidential Affairs, and Rebel Running private company.

The participants will compete in 7km, 14km, and 21.1km distances and in 7km of Nordic walking.

The goal of the competition is to popularize a healthy lifestyle and to attract attention to the Leave no Trace concept.

The event is expected to become the first and single extreme ice marathon in Kazakhstan.

«We are pleased to support this tournament. We attach special importance to holding various events in the territory of the Burabay resort area which will contribute to the development of tourist destinations of the national park. We hope that BURABAY ICE 2023 will turn into one of the large-scale and traditional events in our region,» says Kassymzhan Kenzhepov, Deputy Director General of LLP Burabay Damu.

Photo: udp-rk.kz