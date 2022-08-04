4 August 2022 07:37

Burabai resort area records COVID-19 growth

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM As of August 2 Akmola region recorded 101 new COVID-19 cases, including 91 symptomatic ones, the sanitary and epidemiological control department of the region reports.

The most cases up to 20 were detected in Bulandy district, 20 in Burabai, and 17 in Yessil districts. 39 out of 101 infected were vaccinated against COVID-19, 21 failed to get revaccinated in time, 19 missed their 3rd booster shot appointments.

Since June 26, Burabai district recorded a growth in new COVID-19 cases. 247 fresh cases were reported so far, of which 59 are kids.

As of today, 51% of population of Burabai district were revaccinated. 1,746 were boosted. 65.7% of the locals were given the 1st shot of the coronavirus vaccine, while 59,1% fully completed the vaccination cycle.