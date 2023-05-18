Bulgarian students show keen interest to study Kazakh language

SOFIA. KAZINFORM - In order to further promote cooperation in the field of higher education, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria Viktor Temirbayev met with the leadership of the Faculty of Classical and Modern Philology at St. Kliment Ohridski University in Sofia, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, initiatives to increase mutually beneficial partnership in learning and teaching foreign languages were discussed. In particular, interlocutors paid special attention to further promotion of the practice of learning the Kazakh language within the walls of Sophia University, as well as the work of the Al-Farabi Scientific, Educational and Cultural Center, established in October 2018 on the basis of a partnership agreement with the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. In this regard, the Kazakh diplomat thanked the leadership of the faculty for their full support and expressed satisfaction with the growing interest in the study of Kazakh language among Bulgarian students and the inclusion of this subject in the curriculum of the Department of Turkology and Altai Studies.

Along with this, Temirbayev met with Bulgarian students studying Kazakh language. During the conversation in the format of Q&A, the Bulgarian students were informed about the priorities and objectives of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Bulgaria in the field of higher education, about the ongoing political and socio-economic reforms in the country initiated by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Kazakh diplomat took the opportunity to wish students success in their studies, drawing attention to the importance of quality education for the younger generation.

For reference: St. Kliment Ohridski University in Sofia was founded on October 1, 1888 and is the largest and most prestigious institution of higher education in Bulgaria. The university, with more than 19,000 students, is ranked among the best universities in the world.