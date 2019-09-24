Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      State of the Nation Address 2019

    Bulgarian social system may adopt experience of Kazakhstan, Boyko Cherkovaliyev

    24 September 2019, 13:17

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is a bridge between the two great civilizations – East and West, which are presently performed by the European Union, Russia and China on route of the Great Silk Road.

    Kssym-Jomart Tokayev’s State of the Nation Address dated September 2, 2019 features continuation and development of the ideas initiated by the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in his Address to the people, this has been said by Boyko Cherkovaliyev, Bulgarian expert, DSc.

    It is logical that after the elections and inauguration of Kssym-Jomart Tokayev the society faced new tasks. The tasks and queries are aimed at achieving objectives set in the previous Address by Nursultan Nazarbayev. The Address is a practical guideline for resolving such problems as «Modern effective state», economic projects on implementing Kazakhstan’s way of development.

    The Address dated September 2. 2019 outlined the section «Developed and inclusive economy». This section considers particular examples including aviation fuel and air tickets cost; agricultural and land tenancy problems; as well as poaching, organized crime in the economy sector. It should be noted that the President set concrete aims towards corruption.

    Reading the State of the Nation Address by President Tokayev we understand that the country’s transformation will be carried out by easy stages. In this regard the President gives special instructions to the Parliament and Government to implement punitive and administrative laws to strengthen defense for rights of citizens.

    As one of the measures of the country’s economic development it is offered to decrease a number of state companies in regard to business and privatization. The Government was instructed to develop a legal framework to exempt micro and small business companies from paying income tax for a period of three years. In addition, a three-year ban on inspections of micro and small business entities will come into force from January 2020.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    State of the Nation Address 2019
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    June 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    3 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    4 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    5 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships