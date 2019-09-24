Bulgarian social system may adopt experience of Kazakhstan, Boyko Cherkovaliyev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is a bridge between the two great civilizations – East and West, which are presently performed by the European Union, Russia and China on route of the Great Silk Road.

Kssym-Jomart Tokayev’s State of the Nation Address dated September 2, 2019 features continuation and development of the ideas initiated by the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in his Address to the people, this has been said by Boyko Cherkovaliyev, Bulgarian expert, DSc.

It is logical that after the elections and inauguration of Kssym-Jomart Tokayev the society faced new tasks. The tasks and queries are aimed at achieving objectives set in the previous Address by Nursultan Nazarbayev. The Address is a practical guideline for resolving such problems as «Modern effective state», economic projects on implementing Kazakhstan’s way of development.

The Address dated September 2. 2019 outlined the section «Developed and inclusive economy». This section considers particular examples including aviation fuel and air tickets cost; agricultural and land tenancy problems; as well as poaching, organized crime in the economy sector. It should be noted that the President set concrete aims towards corruption.

Reading the State of the Nation Address by President Tokayev we understand that the country’s transformation will be carried out by easy stages. In this regard the President gives special instructions to the Parliament and Government to implement punitive and administrative laws to strengthen defense for rights of citizens.

As one of the measures of the country’s economic development it is offered to decrease a number of state companies in regard to business and privatization. The Government was instructed to develop a legal framework to exempt micro and small business companies from paying income tax for a period of three years. In addition, a three-year ban on inspections of micro and small business entities will come into force from January 2020.