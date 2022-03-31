Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Bulgaria scraps COVID-19 colour code for arrivals from April 1

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
31 March 2022, 13:48
Bulgaria scraps COVID-19 colour code for arrivals from April 1

SOFIA. KAZINFORM Bulgaria scraps the COVID-19 colour code for foreign countries, which has to date determined its requirements for arrivals, the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) reported.

BTA quoted the Health Ministry as saying Wednesday that from 1st April, everybody arriving into Bulgaria regardless of where they come from, will be required to present a valid EU COVID certificate of vaccination or recovery, or a COVID test, WAM reports.

People who fail to present the required documents, will be put under a 10-day quarantine which can be cut short after a negative PCR or rapid test done no sooner than 72 hours after arrival in Bulgaria.


Coronavirus   Transport   World News   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023