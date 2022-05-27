Bulgaria's expert community fully supports Kazakhstan's constitutional reform

SOFIA. KAZINFORM A round table was held on constitutional reform and a national referendum on amendments and additions to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The event was attended by representatives of the expert community, political parties, public organizations and the Bulgarian media.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan Temirtay Izbastin acquainted the participants in detail with the package of reforms to modernize the political system of the country and the program of large-scale transformations within the framework of building a «New Kazakhstan», initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and informed them about the upcoming national referendum on June 5, 2022, to amend the Basic Law.

Chairman of the Federation of Friendship with Russia and the peoples of the CIS countries Zahari Zahariev welcomed the ongoing reforms of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. According to him, the amendments being made to the Constitution «will give impetus to the further democratization of Kazakhstani society and will contribute to the improvement of the country's judicial and law enforcement systems.»

In turn, Nina Dyulgerova, one of the leading Bulgarian political scientists, professor at the Free University of Varna, added that «the reforms clearly demonstrate large-scale changes in the political system that will bring the country to a new qualitative level of development in the face of modern global challenges.»

The Bulgarian journalist Vatsov emphasized that «under the leadership of Tokayev, Kazakhstan is the only state in the post-Soviet space implementing reforms of unprecedented scale, which are having exceptional importance within the framework of the initiated amendments to the Constitution of the country.»

At the end of the meeting, the Bulgarian experts wished success in holding the upcoming referendum on the implementation of the planned reforms and further prosperity for the Republic of Kazakhstan.



