Bulat Bakauov relieved of his duties

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has relieved Bulat Bakauov of his duties as the Governor of Pavlodar region, the Akorda press service reports.

As earlier reported, Bulat Bakauov was arrested for two months. He is suspected of the abuse of power or official powers for the purposes of deriving profits and advantages.