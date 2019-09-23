Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Building under construction collapsed in Kyzylorda region

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
23 September 2019, 10:33
Building under construction collapsed in Kyzylorda region

ZHALAGASH. KAZINFORM - A one-story building under construction has collapsed in the administrative center of Zhalagash district, Kyzylorda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The incident occurred on September 22 at 7:50 pm local time. The construction of the building was started in July the current year.

According to «Center for Mobilization and Operational Work» a one-story building under construction has completely collapsed for unknown reasons. Its total area was 299 square meters.

As a result of the incident, three cars parked nearby were damaged.

There are no victims and injured.


Kyzylorda region    Incidents   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events