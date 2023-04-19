Budgetary revenue up 24%, Alikhan Smailov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Measures taken this year let provide steady economic development. The real GDP growth in January-March made 4.9%,» Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said.

Positive dynamics is seen in all key directions. Construction sector grew by 16%, trade by 12%, transport castor by 8%, manufacturing industry increased by 5.4%.

For the past three months investments into equity rose by 16%, budgetary revenue by 24% that let allocate additional 2.2 trillion tenge for social benefits, healthcare development, education, real economic sector and infrastructure.

As earlier reported, the sitting on the country’s socioeconomic development under the chairmanship of the Head of State started its work.

Among those attending are the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, speakers of both Chambers of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, heads of state bodies, accountable to the President, members of the Government, mayors of Astana, Almaty, Shymkent, regions and districts, heads of parliamentary factions, Senate and Majilis committees, chairmen of regional and district maslikhats.



