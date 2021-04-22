Go to the main site
    Budgetary funds of over KZT800bn to be provided for socio-economic development of Atyrau rgn

    22 April 2021, 17:15

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The implementation of the comprehensive plan for social and economic development of Atyrau region until 2025 will allow developing manufacturing, agriculture, and tourism as well as address energy and environmental issues, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At today’s meeing on the social and eocnimic development of Atyrau region, the Kazakh Hed of State noted that while under implementation the comprehensive plan for social and economic development of Atyrau region until 2025 will allow developing manufacturing, agriculture, and tourism as well as address energy and environmental issues. He added that to that end investments to the tune of KZT9trl, mostly private, will be provided. In addition, over KZT800bn is to be allocated from the budget and around KZT700bn from the national budget according to the plan.

    The Kazakh President drew attention to the proper utilization of the funds to be allocated.

    He instructed the Government to complement the plan and approve it during a month, noting that it aims at increasing the standards of life and well-being of the people.


