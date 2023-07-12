Go to the main site
    Budget revenues hit above KZT 9.2 tn for 6 months

    12 July 2023, 12:07

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «For the past six months the state budget revenues exceeded 9.2 trillion tenge or the plan was fulfilled 102.3%,» Deputy Prime Minister-Finance Minister of Kazakhstan Yerulan Zhamaubayev told the Government meeting.

    The Minister added the republican budget receipts made 6.1 trillion tenge, and the plan was fulfilled 94.7% or 343 billion tenge were undisbursed.

    He noted failure to fulfill tax plan by 391 billion tenge was related mainly due to corporate tax income, export customs duty rate, and extraction tax.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Government of Kazakhstan Economy
