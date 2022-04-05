Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Budget revenues estimated at KZT 10.2 tn

    5 April 2022, 11:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov told the Kazakh Government about the updated budget revenue forecast, Kazinform reports.

    «The budget revenue forecast was revised on basis of the adjusted macroeconomic forecast. The budget revenues in 2022 are estimated at KZT 10.2 tn that is KZT 995 bln more as compared to the approved plan,» the Minister told the Government meeting.

    Earlier the Minister announced the amended economic projections.

    Since the beginning of the year the country reports positive economic growth trends, the GDP growth rates reached 3.5%.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Economy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Cooperation with OSCE discussed with President of OSCE PA at Kazakh Foreign Ministry
    Kazakhstan plans to up capacity of vegetable storehouses
    Spring sowing campaign to end this week in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays