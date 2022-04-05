Budget expenses expanded by KZT 2.7 tn

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy PM of Kazakhstan-Finance Minister Yerulan Zhamaubayev submitted the draft Law on the republican budget adjustments, Kazinform reports.

The Minister told the Government that budget expenses are expanded by KZT 2.7 tn. Spending will increase through budget revenues up to KZT 1.1 tn as well as through increase in guaranteed transfers from the National Fund up to KZT 1.6 tn.

Earlier the Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan announced the updated economic forecast. Since the beginning of the year the country eyes positive economic growth trends, the GDP growth rates in January-February made 3.5%.