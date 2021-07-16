Go to the main site
    Bublik reaches ATP 250 tennis tournament semis in US

    16 July 2021, 07:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – No.37 tennis player of the world Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan beat Jason Zhang of Taiwan, ranked 163rd by the ATP, 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinal of the Hall of Fame Tennis Championships in Newport, US, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    In 1 hour and 16 minutes the 24-year old Kazakhstani fired 14 aces, made six double faults, and saved three break points, and his 32-year old opponent hit one ace and made three double faults. The score of the two players’ encounters stands at 2:1 for Jason.

    Alexander Bublik is to face off against American Jack Sock or South African Kevin Anderson in the next round.


