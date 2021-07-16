Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Bublik reaches ATP 250 tennis tournament semis in US

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
16 July 2021, 07:45
Bublik reaches ATP 250 tennis tournament semis in US

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – No.37 tennis player of the world Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan beat Jason Zhang of Taiwan, ranked 163rd by the ATP, 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinal of the Hall of Fame Tennis Championships in Newport, US, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

In 1 hour and 16 minutes the 24-year old Kazakhstani fired 14 aces, made six double faults, and saved three break points, and his 32-year old opponent hit one ace and made three double faults. The score of the two players’ encounters stands at 2:1 for Jason.

Alexander Bublik is to face off against American Jack Sock or South African Kevin Anderson in the next round.


Sport   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year