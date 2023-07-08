Go to the main site
    Bublik of Kazakhstan reaches for first time 4th round of Wimbledon Championships

    8 July 2023, 10:10

    LONDON. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik has reached for the first time the fourth round of the Grand Slam tennis tournament, Kazinform reports.

    Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik defeated Maximilian Marterer of Germany 6-4, 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) in the third round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. In the match that lasted for one hour and 52 minutes, the Kazakhstani fired 10 aces and made seven double faults.

    Bublik is to face off against Russian Andrey Rublev in the fourth round of the Grand Slam tennis tournament.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
