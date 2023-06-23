Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Bublik of Kazakhstan into Halle Open semifinal

Adlet Seilkhanov
23 June 2023, 22:28
Bublik of Kazakhstan into Halle Open semifinal Photo: ktf.kz

BERLIN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s top seed Alexander Bublik for the first time advanced to the semifinal of the ATP 500 tennis tournament in Halle, Germany, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik advanced to the semis of the Halle Open with a 7-5, 2-0 lead as his opponent Jannik Sinner of Italy pulled out from the match due to an injury.

During the match, Bublik fired six aces, made one double fault, and saved three break points out of three.

The Kazakhstani will next play the winner of German Alexander Zverev vs. Chilean Nicolás Jarry encounter.


