Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at singles tournament in Paris

PARIS. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan lost the second-round match against Casper Ruud of Norway at the Paris Masters, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

The Kazakhstani lost to Casper Ruud 4-6, 0-6 in the second round of the Paris Masters. The match lasted for one hour and 17 minutes.