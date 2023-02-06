Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Bublik of Kazakhstan down to 50th spot in updated ATP singles ranking

6 February 2023, 20:30
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has released its latest rankings in singles and doubles, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia tops the updated ATP singles ranking. Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece are second and third, respectively.

Kazakhstan’s No.1 Alexander Bublik was down 14 spots to land 50th. Timofey Skatov climbed two spots to rank 127th.

Top spots of the ATP’s updated ranking in men’s doubles belong to Dutch Wesley Koolhof, British Neal Skupski, and American Rajeev Ram.

Kazakhstanis in the top-100 of the ATP doubles ranking are Andrey Golubev (47th), and Aleksandr Nedovyesov (67th).

Alexander Bublik is ranked 179th and Grigoriy Lomakin 192nd.


Photo: olympic.kz


