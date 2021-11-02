Go to the main site
    Bublik of Kazakhstan advances to Paris Masters second round

    2 November 2021, 07:14

    PARIS. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s men’s top seed Alexander Bublik advanced to the second round of the professional tennis tournament held in Paris, France, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    The Kazakhstani needed two hours and 15 minutes to defeat Dan Evans of Britain 2-6, 7-5, 7-5 in the first round of the Paris Masters. Bublik made 12 double faults and saved three break points of five, whereas Evans fired three aces, made four double faults, and saved three break points of 12.

    The Kazakhstani is to face off next against Casper Ruud of Norway.

    Bublik and Evans have so far had five encounters with the former winning four of them.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

